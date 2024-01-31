Alexa, play "Let's Talk About Sex" by Salt-N-Peppa.

Can we be honest here? A LOT of us have gotten jiggy on in the car. And I don't mean Will Smith's "Get Jiggy." If I were to take a stab in the dark (*cough* no pun intended), I would venture to say that at least half of the world population has done it.

I mean hey, sometimes when the mood strikes, it strikes hard - and it's impossible to make it home before the fun begins. Maybe after you had a really good date, things got hot and heavy in the car. It's adventurous... daring... exciting!

And with the risk factor of doing it in the car in a public space, is part of what makes the idea so alluring.

But is it illegal?

There is nowhere in the United States where having sexy time in your car is illegal.

However...it kind of depends on where you do it and if too much is exposed.

According to Her Lawyer, Pennsylvania doesn't have a specific law against public sex, but depending on how it's exposed, you could be charged with public indecency.

In Pennsylvania, you will be charged with public indecency/lewdness if:

You expose your genitals in a public space

You expose your genitals in a public space where you should be aware that your behavior is likely to upset or alarm other people

What's the likelihood that you'll be caught by an officer? Probably slim, if you're smart about it. Wouldn't be a great idea to shake your car in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in broad daylight.

What's the penalty for public lewdness and indecent exposure in Pennsylvania?

It depends on the case. There are, after all many things to consider and it's not all in black and white. But according to HerLawyer:

"If the individuals partaking in public sex were aware or should have been aware that anyone present in the public space was less than 16 years old, their indecent exposure is a 1st degree misdemeanor. They would be punished by a fine between $1,500 and $10,000 or imprisonment of up to 5 years. Otherwise, their indecent exposure is considered a 2nd degree misdemeanor, and they would face a fine between $500 and $5,000 or imprisonment of up to 3 years."

Getting arrested would be a total mood killer, so be careful!