If you're a fan of buffets like I am, you're going to want to add one local spot to your bucket list.

PA restaurant is home to the largest buffet in America

A restaurant in Pennsylvania has been named as being home to the largest buffet in America, according to Mashed.

Geez, you'd better save your appetite.

Shady Maple smorgasbord, East Earl, Largest buffet in America

This massive buffet is in East Earl, Pennsylvania, not far from Philadelphia, and is 200 feet long. I'm not kidding. It's 200 feet long. Whoa.

This isn't just a buffet, it's an event. Ha ha.

It's called the Shady Maple Smorgasbord and it's known as the largest buffet in the U.S.

No matter what the meal, there's something for everyone.

It's located in a huge 44,000-square-foot complex.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord also has a market and gift shops

It includes a farm market and a big gift shop.

Not only can you eat, you can shop, have fun, and explore. But be prepared to walk a little bit, there’s a lot to discover.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, East Earl, Buffet, all you can eat buffet

It's open 7 days a week

It's open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Breakfast is the most affordable at $13.99, while their seafood dinner night will cost you $29.99. That's still not bad.

The restaurant seats 2,000 people

With space to seat 2,000 people, you won’t have to worry about waiting long to enjoy your meal.

What makes Shady Maple stand out is its huge selection of food, ranging from classic Pennsylvania Dutch comfort foods to seasonal specials.

The menu constantly rotates, so there’s always something new to try.

Breakfast includes favorites like bacon, French toast, and waffles, while dinner offers a salad bar with 46 choices, plenty of meats, vegetables, and delicious desserts.

Whether you’re a buffet enthusiast or simply love hearty, home-cooked meals, Shady Maple Smorgasbord is a must-visit spot in Pennsylvania.

