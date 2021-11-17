Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Announce Breakup

Pop superstars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just announced they’ve broken up. They each shared the news to their Instagram stories on Wednesday evening.

The couple had been together for more than two years. They confirmed their relationship around the Fourth of July in 2019.

"Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever ❤️" the statement said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

They concluded the joint statement by thanking their fans.

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," it ended.