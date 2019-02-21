Shawn Mendes Announces Tour Stop in Philadelphia

Shawn Mendes is FINALLY coming back to Philadelphia for a concert, and we can't wait. The 20-year-old superstar just announced 16 additional dates for his 2019 tour across North America.

Shawn won't be alone when he visits Philly's Wells Fargo Center on August 28th. He will be joined by 'Scars To Your Beautiful' singer, Alessia Cara, for the tour. Yes, that includes their stop in Philadelphia.

Tickets for their Philly show will go on sale for the general public on Saturday, March 2, at 10 am. Presales are available for his fan club, American Express cardholders and more.

Click here for more information on how you can purchase tickets. Given Shawn's popularity, you'll probably want to get your tickets quickly.

Credit: Wells Fargo Center Credit: Wells Fargo Center loading...

Shawn will have a busy summer as his tour is set to visit the UK and Europe this summer. Shawn expressed his excitement on Twitter when the new North American dates were announced Thursday (February 21):

If you think about it dream come true if you work hard for the pair. Back in 2013, Shawn shared a video of Alessia on Twitter asking, "Whoo is this girl! Shes dope! Does anyone know if shes got twitter??"

It's sure to be a great show if the pair have that much fun together.