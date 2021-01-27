ShopRite To Close 23 Pharmacies

I have some not so good news. Remember not too long ago we said that ShopRite was one of the places you can get a vaccine? It looks like that isn’t going to be the case for much longer. ShopRite is closing several of their pharmacies in New Jersey.

The problem we are currently seeing is that they have not revealed which pharmacies they will close, but we can only assume that a couple of the stores in our area will be affected. According to nj.com, ShopRite will close 23 of their pharmacies by the end of March.

The good news about all of this is that there are a ton of them that will stay open. The issue that many people are concerned about right now is the COVID-19 vaccine. It was announced a couple of weeks ago that ShopRite pharmacies would be one of the places many people would receive the new COVID-19 vaccine. Don’t worry, they have a plan!

According to nj.com, the store owner said that slumping sales drove the move to sell customers to CVS, which has about 10,000 locations across the country. While many people are scared they won’t know if there appointment for the vaccine is canceled, ShopRite has assured its customers that they will be notified. The pharmacy said that customers will be notified based on the transaction date of the store, which will be continuing through the first quarter.

If in any case your ShopRite pharmacy is the one to be closed, you don’t need to do a thing! They will simply transfer all of your information to a CVS pharmacy. This also goes for those people that use their pharmacies to pick up their medications.