Something new is coming to Hamilton Township in Mercer County

Etailer opening its first physical store in Hamilton Township

RealEstateNJ is reporting that a furniture "e-tailer" has plans to open its very first brick-and-mortar store on Route 33.

If you don't know what an "e-tailer" is, it's a business that is strictly online. You can browse and buy products on a website.

Williamspace Furniture will be in Hamilton Plaza

The e-tailer coming soon to Hamilton is Williamspace Furniture.

The brand sells all kinds of furniture for your home and your office.

You can expect to see "modern & stylish" couches, tables, chairs, dining tables, and more.

It's based in nearby Princeton and is described as, "Being the ultimate marketplace of modern furniture."

The lease was just signed for a 4,400-square-foot space in Hamilton Plaza, a strip mall on Route 33.

Hamilton Plaza is anchored by ShopRite

Hamilton Plaza is also home to anchor grocery store, ShopRite, Habit Burger (recently opened with a drive-thru), Norman's Hallmark, Dollar Tree, A Slice of Brooklyn, Mattress Firm, The Goodwill Store, Petco, Texas Roadhouse, Moe's Southwest Grill, Poke Brothers, Ivy Rehab, and more.

LMC Leasing Representative for Hamilton Plaza, Ed Vasconcellos III, said Williamspace Furniture is a perfect match for the property, and we are pleased to bring another high-quality addition to the Hamilton community. The company's decision to establish a physical presence at Hamilton Plaza reflects the ongoing trend of digital-first brands recognizing the relevance and strategic importance of in-person retail."

With Williamspace Furniture moving in, the shopping center will be at full capacity.

Hamilton Plaza is located at 1235 Route 33 in Hamilton Township, NJ.

