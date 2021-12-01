Should Hersey’s Kiss Be Pennsylvania’s Official State Candy?

I have never heard of a state having an official candy until now. And if it is possibly going to become a thing nationwide, why not start it right here in Pennsylvania? There are already so many different state symbols ranging from a state animal, state bird, all the way to a state fossil. So it only makes sense to have a state candy, right? I think it is long overdue.

I love the initiative that a few students from Bucks County have started. They are pushing to have Hersey's Kiss be named as Pennsylvania's official state candy. According to Levittown Now, with the help of Rep. Tom Mehaffie, the kids have introduced legislation to get the ball rolling and make this thing official.

“Denoting the [Hershey’s] Kiss as the state candy will not only bring more attention to our state but also commemorate a company and candy that has forever impacted our state’s economy and values,” Mehaffie stated in a memo to the house of representatives.

If there were to be a state candy, it only makes sense that it is Hersey's kiss. I mean, hello, we have an entire Hersey Park! According to Mehaffie's memo, the Hershey Company has been supporting Pennsylvania’s dairy industry for more than 125 years.

There are so many people on board with this movement. It has even moved beyond Bucks County. According to Levittown Now, the students have created a website, blasted their initiative all over social media, and have gained the support of lawmakers.

So what do you think? Should Hersey's Kiss be our next state symbol? I don't think there will be many objections. Especially given that Hersey's mini bars were voted as Pennsylvania's favorite Halloween candy, according to Fox 43.

Pennsylvania Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives To These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Gianna