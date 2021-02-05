Should the Day After the Super Bowl be a Holiday?

Have you ever been to a wedding on a Thursday or a Sunday and you couldn't take off work the next day? It's like you have to stop drinking early, and then leave early to get a good night's sleep so you can get up and go to work the next day. It's terrible. I usually always take off, but sometimes you just can't. It's such a bummer. With the year that we've all had, a lot of people are going to be kicking back and watching the big game at home with alcohol and tons of food, and who can blame them? Don't we all deserve it? I think we also deserve a day off to recover. Not just from drinking alcohol, but just to sleep in, clean up and of course watch the entire game.

We actually brought this up on Chris & The Crew this morning and a bunch of PST listeners had good opinions that they submitted through our PST App. Some people thought our idea of a paid day off after the Super Bowl was ridiculous like Brian from Hamilton who said...

absolutely not. I grew up and multi sport athlete and still am through and through but even I think it's ridiculous to ask for a day off let alone a paid day off after the Super Bowl.

Some had other suggestions on how people can still enjoy Super Bowl Sunday and not worry about work the next day. DC from Columbus said...

I think there should be a delay opening on businesses the day the super bowl

And Pnyllis from East Windsor said...

If not on a Saturday make it earlier in the day on the Sunday

Maybe companies can build these in. Like, a day after a Holiday that you need to wind down and recover from. Holidays like St. Patrick's Day, Cinco De Mayo and just other holidays that don't revolve around drinking like Easter Sunday and even Christmas Day.

Maybe one of my bosses will read this and thinking about it. Fingers crossed.