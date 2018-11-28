Should We Date According to our Personality Type?

I'll be honest....a lot of my past relationships have been a FAIL. Either it didn't work out because the guy cheated or because we just weren't a good match. The latter has been the most common problem. It seems like the more I get to know these guys the more I'm un-attracted to them based on their personality. Don't get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with their personality (most of the time) but I found that it just absolutely doesn't work or match with mine.

My friend introduced me to this website 16personalities.com. And basically it gives you a personality test that will give you a freakishly accurate description of who you are as a person. However, to me, what's cooler than discovering what your own personality type is, is finding out what other personality types you match well with when it comes to dating.

These were my test results:

ENFP- THE CAMPAIGNER

My Strengths

The ENFP personality is a true free spirit. They are often the life of the party

Good communication skills

Perceptive of others' thoughts and needs

Brings out the best in others

Affectionate and warm

Great sense of humor, positive, and full of energy

Loyal, and wants to be there for others

My Weaknesses:

Not very realistic

Becomes bored easily

Prone to smothering others

A perfectionist

Tendency to dislike conflict and criticism

The article told me that I would match with someone whose personality type was an INTJ. This means I need someone who is an introvert. I need someone who isn't the life of the party like me, but someone who will balance me out and calm me down in a sense.

Basically I need someone the exact opposite of me. So I encourage you to take the test, see what you are, then do some research on who you are compatible with. It could save you some wasted time on pointless relationships. Good luck!