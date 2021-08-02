Six Flags Great Adventure Giving Out COVID Shots & Free Tickets

When vaccines were first made available to the public, it was a race for everyone to get appointments. Now, appointments for vaccinations are available everywhere, but we need more people to get vaccinated.

With COVID infections, hospitalizations and even deaths back up again, it has so many wondering, "how can we get more people vaccinated?" Many feel that incentives are the way to go, whether it's money, or beer or in this case, free amusement park tickets.

The Asbury Park Press reports, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson just announced they will be holding COVID 19 vaccination clinics and if you attend, you get a free pass to their drive thru safari.

You don't have to be a New Jersey resident to get a vaccine, out of state residents are welcome to come and get their shots as well. You also do not need a reservation to get a shot either. Just come on down.

The vaccination clinics will be held this Thursday (August 5th) Next Wednesday (August 11th), and the following Tuesday (August 17th). Vaccines will be administered from 10am- 7pm on all those days.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available. Both Pfizer and Moderna are two dose shots and Johnson & Johnson is a single-shot. All these shots are free of charge and Six Flags Great Adventure has partnered with the Ocean County Health Department to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

For more information, please visit Six Flags website.