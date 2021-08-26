Six Flags Great Adventure To Require Reservations For Fright Fest

Pumpkin spice drinks are already out and people are happy to be able to place that order again. So that means summer is pretty much over and we have to start getting ready for Halloween.

It would not be the Halloween season without a trip to Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest.

This time around you really will have to plan it

in advance because Six Flags Great Adventure has made it known that you will need a reservation to attend the events at the theme park.

According to a Facebook post on the Six Flags Great Adventure page, "Due to the popularity of Fright Fest, Six Flags Great Adventure will be requiring reservations for all guests regardless of ticket type."

From the sound of it, even if you are a season ticket holder it will not keep you away from having to make a reservation for Fright Fest.

It was also stated on the Six Flags Great Adventure Facebook page that the reservations DO NOT require time. It will only require the guest to enter the date they would like to attend either Fright Fest or Fright Fest Power Hours.

In case you hate crowds Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest Power Hours will keep you away from crowds and allows you to have all of the fun with limited capacity. The Fright Fest Power Hour dates are, Thursdays in September, Wednesdays and Thursdays in October, and October 25 through 28.

Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest will start on September 10 and go on until October 31, Halloween day.

Tickets for Fright Fest are on sale on the Six Flags Great Adventure website.