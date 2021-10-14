Six Flags Great Adventure’s Holiday Wine Festival is Coming Back

According to their Facebook Event, Six Flags Great Adventure is having a Holiday Wine Festival this year that will take place on November 13th & 14th from 12:30pm-5:30pm.

The wine festival will kick off Holiday in the Park which has become a very popular event for Six Flags.

At the wine festival, there will be 8 New Jersey vineyards, including three of my favs, Tomasello Winery, Wagonhouse Winery and Valenzano Winery.

You can sample wines in disposable cups and if you like any of the wines you sample, they will be available for purchase. You can also buy crafts from vendors and have some food from food trucks.

Tickets are $44.99 for non season pass holders and $24.99 if you a season ticket holder at Six Flags. All tickets MUST be pre-purchased online according to the website.

You get access to the theme park with your purchase, so if you've never been to Holiday in the Park, this could be a great time to check it out.

The Drive Thru Safari will also be open and those tickets are an additonal $10 each. For more info about the wine festival, click here.

Every year for many years my husband and I went to the Six Flags Grape Adventure Wine event and we had an absolute blast. There were wineries from all over New Jersey and some of them I had never heard of before.

After we attended I started buying the wines from local wineries and now, they've turned into my favorites.