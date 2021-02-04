Six Flags Now Hiring for 2021 Spring and Summer Season

The countdown to spring is on, and so is the 2021 season of Six Flags Great Adventure! In fact, they're kicking off the season with a huge search for brand new team members for the spring and summer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

.New Jersey's biggest and most popular theme park is looking to fill positions for the upcoming season, which officially kicks off on Saturday, March 27th 2021.

Some of the positions include lifeguards, games, retail, food, rides, security, park services, EMT's, temperature screeners, park services clean team, HR employees services, purchasing and warehouse supervisor, and much more.

You can apply now online for the spring and summer 2021 season at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Get ready to experience dozen of thrill rides including the all new Jersey devil Coaster which is on track to open this season at Six Flags according to the USA Today. The coaster will reach heights of 130 feet and will go as fast as 58 miles per hour over a course of 3,000 feet.

Rollercoaster enthusiasts will love that the Jersey Devil is being billed as the longest tallest and fastest coaster in the world, which is one of the reasons why I'll probably pass going for a ride on it.

Safety protocols will be in place including the wearing of masks for guests and all team members, temperature checks, and 6 foot separation throughout the park.

source: usatoday.com sixflags.com

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

.