Skating On The Square is Back for Winter 2020-2021 in Princeton
I'm so happy to hear the news from Palmer Square that ice skating in Palmer Square will be happening this winter.
We're all searching for a bit of normalcy these days, as the pandemic drags on, and Skating On The Square may be just the fun you've been waiting for.
Bundle up, grab your family and friends, and head to Palmer Square in downtown Princeton from Friday, November 20th through Sunday, February 28th. The hours are Thursday and Friday, 4pm - 7pm. Saturday and Sunday, noon - 3pm and 4pm - 7pm. For special hours on holidays and the week between Christmas and New Years, click here. The eco-friendly rink is located on Hulfish Street, right behind the Nassau Inn.
The price is very reasonable. It's only $10 per person if you pay in cash, and $12 if you pay by card. Ice skate rental is included in the price, or feel free to bring your own.