Skating On The Square is Back for Winter 2020-2021 in Princeton

I'm so happy to hear the news from Palmer Square that ice skating in Palmer Square will be happening this winter.

We're all searching for a bit of normalcy these days, as the pandemic drags on, and Skating On The Square may be just the fun you've been waiting for.

Bundle up, grab your family and friends, and head to Palmer Square in downtown Princeton from Friday, November 20th through Sunday, February 28th. The hours are Thursday and Friday, 4pm - 7pm. Saturday and Sunday, noon - 3pm and 4pm - 7pm. For special hours on holidays and the week between Christmas and New Years, click here. The eco-friendly rink is located on Hulfish Street, right behind the Nassau Inn.

The price is very reasonable. It's only $10 per person if you pay in cash, and $12 if you pay by card. Ice skate rental is included in the price, or feel free to bring your own.

Did you know you can have a private party at the rink? What a fun idea for a holiday party or a winter birthday (hmmm...mine is December 19th). Click here for more information.There's an electronic waiver that everyone must sign in order to skate (guardians too). If you'd like to keep your skating experience contact free, you can sign before you arrive

Organizers ask you to please practice social distancing while at and around the rink. Face masks are required.

This is so exciting. Ice skating outside reminds me of growing up in Cranbury (about 10 minutes from Princeton) and skating on Cranbury Lake. Ahh, the memories.

For more information, click here

Have fun.