Oui oui! This new cafe and bakery coming to Mercer County will make you feel like you're in Paris!

According to NJ.com, Maman, a New York City-based French bakery is about to open its second New Jersey Location right in Princeton! They'll officially open for their first day of business on Nov. 16 in Palmer Square at 43 Hulfish St.

They're a French bakery, café, and event space, according to their website. They already have one New Jersey location in Jersey City that opened in February 2022.

The vibes are sure to be immaculate. Take a look at one of their other locations. Relaxed, charming, chic, and sophisticated. Princeton is the perfect place for their second New Jersey location!

If you're assuming all they have is coffee, tea and croissants, think again! Their menu features pastries, quiches, omelettes, parfaits, sandwiches, soups, salads, tartines and more!

If you ask me though, the first thing I'm ordering is coffee and a pastry. Imagine grabbing your friend on a nice Sunday morning or aftertoon and catching up with a spread like this. Tell me those fresh-baked cookies don't look absolutely perfect. (Love the classic cups and plates, by the way.)

For a cafe chain that opened in 2014 with 24 locations already in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Canada! They must be pretty good! Hopefully we'll be lucky enough to get another New Jersey location in the future!

Will you be checking Maman out? Don't be afraid to tell us where your favorite cafe and bakery is in the comments!

