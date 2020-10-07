A ’Slinky’ Origin Movie Is in Development

Watch out Hollywood, because a new star is coming to town — Slinky. Yes, the classic children's toy is getting its own feature film. Director Tamra Davis (Billy Madison, Half Baked) will helm the project, which will delve into the true origin story of how Slinky became so popular. While Slinky’s creation is credited to Richard T. James in the 1940s, it was his wife Betty ran the growing business after he left her with their six kids. So this is still Slinky’s story, but it's also Betty James’ story as well.

“When I read her story I was so inspired by the ups and downs of their rags to riches tale. I had no idea the iconic toy told the story of American innovation, domestic drama and the rise of the female executive,” said Davis in a statement. “Betty James’ life is a moment in American history where women proved they could not only survive in the face of despair but flourish when the opportunity presented itself.”

The film will be produced by Joanne Rubino under her BeBrave Media production banner. The toy company behind Slinky, Just Play, will be involved with production as well. Chris Siverston will pen the Slinky screenplay with Ann Carli and Cristina Curbelo. “Tamra was an instant and instinctual choice for us to helm this film,” stated Rubino. “She will elevate the storytelling to a new level with Betty James point of view in the foreground and the iconic Slinky toy as the co-star.”

Slinky is predicted to begin filming in 2021, although a major studio has yet to scoop it up. Let the auditions for the role of Slinky begin.