Small Plane Crashes at Cape May Airport; 3 People Onboard

UPDATE 10:15 am Friday, May 12 from Lower Township Police:

Single-engine plane crash Lower Township, NJ - On May 11, 2023 at approximately 7:10 p.m. police responded to the Cape May County Airport for a report of a plane crash. Upon arrival officers were able to locate the downed aircraft in the northern section of the runways. Investigation revealed there were three passengers, all who were unharmed.

This cause of the accident is unknown at this time and currently under investigation. A multi-agency response was conducted by the Lower Township Police Department, Middle Township Police Department, Cape May County Sheriff's Department, Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA), Erma Fire Department, and Inspira Rescue. The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) was also notified.

A small plane registered to a man from Lower Township crashed while leaving Cape May Airport on Thursday evening. Three people were onboard.

NJ.com reports that a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed while leaving Cape May Airport in Rio Grande, Lower Township at about 7:15 pm.

The plane is registered to John Smith, a resident of Lower Township, according to records from the FAA.

In a Facebook post, a witness, Dan Robinson, who took photos of the plane on the grass at the airport indicated that all three passengers were able to exit the plane uninjured.

In the photos and video, Police and fire and rescue personnel can be seen at the site of the crash.

No cause of the crash or confirmation of the passengers' conditions was immediately available.

