Snooki Has Message For Residents Complaining That She Lives In TR

Congratulations to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi who just recently purchased a gorgeous house in the Silverton section of Toms River.

You are going to want to take a look at the photos Matt Ryan put together showing you sneak peek inside. This house is GORGEOUSSSS!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

However, since Snooki, her husband and three children moved to Toms River, there has been a lot of backlash among Jersey Shore residents.

I'll say this....people have been making some pretty awful insults.

“Toms River residents are talking horribly about me,” said Polizzi in an episode of her podcast, "It's Happening With Snooki and Joey." “They were like, 'Yup, there goes the property value.' Then one girl goes, 'I better not see her at the Shop-Rite.' Little does she know I've been to that Shop-Rite several times because I lived in Brick for six years so I literally just moved over a town.”

Well you guys have spoken and now Snooki has a response: she is not taking the crap.

“I'm with my children, calm the (blank) down,” continued Polizzi. “I'm not going to bother anybody. We're not throwing house parties like we're ‘Jersey Shore,’ 2009. Like, I have three kids, let me enjoy Toms River. I'm allowed.”

She does make a good point. Are you the same person you were 11 years ago? I didn't think so....

On top of that, Snooki says that a lot of people have been slowly driving past the home and that needs to stop.

“There's so many cars stopping and looking,” Polizzi said. “It's uncomfortable and I'm with my children and no offense if it’s one of you guys, but you’re strangers and we're in a pandemic so I'm literally hiding in the house.”

Sounds like she wouldn't necessarily mind meeting people if...well, ya know....WE WEREN'T IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC!

I get that people are not happy about the reputation that MTV's Jersey Shore gave Seaside Heights but they don't even film here anymore.

What's done is done and at this point, you are just being straight up rude. Let's not be bullies and hold a grudge....we are better than that.

AKA -- Can't we all just get along?!?!

Take a look at this original story at APP.com.