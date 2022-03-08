All kids should be able to experience the excitement of a snow day!

Have you heard about the new bill that would let schools use virtual learning in place of snow days? What gives?

As a former child myself, I don't support this one bit! I understand the convenience (well, for the most part) of virtual learning during the pandemic. But if schools already have an allotted amount of time for snow days built into the calendar, why not use them?

I don't know about you, but I remember the amazing feeling of waking up in the morning and hearing "no school today, go back to bed!" There was nothing else like it. All kids should experience a snow day off from school where they get to play in the snow, drink hot cocoa, and not worry about anything except being a kid.

To be fair, I don't have kids. So I understand keeping an eye on them when they're off from school can be challenging. But isn't it just as difficult with remote learning? Don't you have to fix any tech issues that come up, or help with school work?

The only plus side I see to this idea is when a school is about to go over their amount of snow days. Normally, when this happens, schools will need to add days to the remainder of the year and take away from Summer vacation (which nobody wants). If this happens, then schools should use virtual learning instead of a snow day.

Just my two cents! What do you think?

