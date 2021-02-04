Snowstorm Experiences From 2016 To 2021

The question everyone always asked me when I first moved to the East Coast from Los Angeles was, “Have you ever seen snow?" The answer is yes. In fact, we would actually go to the mountains and do all the fun snow stuff growing up.

One thing is for sure, I had never experienced a snowstorm. My very first snowstorm was in January of 2016. That was a big one. Honestly, since moving out to the East Coast that was by far the biggest storm we have gotten. I remember walking through about 3 feet of snow. It was wild.

So now, experiencing my second big snowstorm wasn't too bad and I was prepared for it.

Let me tell you, my very first snowstorm in 2016 I didn't have a shovel, snow boots, or any of the proper attire. I thought I did, but I was wrong. I remember my neighbors looking at me as if I was weird because I was asking to borrow their shovel. I had to explain that I had just moved out here.

This time around we didn't get as much snow but definitely got somewhere around a foot to two. That is still a good amount.

Without a doubt, this snowstorm we just got was the biggest in a while. The question now is why do people hate the snow?

Here are some possible reasons:

Hate Shoveling

Everything Closes

Too Cold

No One Likes Driving In It

Dislike Walking Pet In Snow

Those aren't bad reasons. I would easily say there are a bunch of mixed emotions when it comes to snowstorms. It definitely makes for some good IG pics though.