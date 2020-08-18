Someone’s been ripping off Santander ATMs in NJ and beyond

An incident involving fraudulent use of an ATM in Robbinsville may be connected to similar incidents in several other New Jersey and Staten Island on Tuesday morning.

Several people were arrested around 8 a.m. in a "multi-jurisdictional investigation into fraudulent ATM transactions at Santander Bank locations in New York and New Jersey, including the Robbinsville branch at Main Street and Route 33," according to Robbinsville Police.

Woodbridge police spokesman Scott Kuzma confirmed arrests were made at the Woodbridge Santander for theft from the ATM, but would not provide additional details. Hopewell and Princeton police referred questions to the Prosecutor's Office.

Pequonnock police spokesman Kevin Nelson said the department is aware of fraudulent use of Santander ATMs but none were in the township were involved.

Spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office referred questions about the incident to the FBI's Newark office, which has not yet returned a message left on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Hamilton make an arrest on Route 130 (Dennis N. Symons Jr. Mid.Jersey.news)

RLS Metro Breaking News reported other incidents in Newark and Millburn. NBC New York confirmed a case with Bloomfield police, while MidJersey.news reported incidents in Hopewell and Hamilton in Mercer County.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation told SILive.com that shots were fired during an incident at an ATM on Amboy Road in the Great Kills section of Staten Island, the news site reported. The NYPD told New Jersey 101.5 it could not comment on the incident.

According to a message from South Windsor, Connecticut police on their Twitter account they were aware of an ATM scam using fake debit cards to withdraw cash.

Santander Bank in a statement said it learned of suspicious activity involving some of their branch-based ATMs and out of an abundance of caution, they have temporarily closed these ATMs and they will be back on-line as soon as possible. Additionally, some branches may have an additional security presence and/or be temporarily closed for security reasons.

"We are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate this situation and apologize for any customer inconvenience. As we work to expeditiously resolve this situation, our customers should know that there is no impact to their accounts or funds, which can be accessed online, using our digital app, in our branches or at non-branch ATMs," the bank said in a statement.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: