This Event Is A First For Philly and Xfinity Live

There’s nothing I love more than Xfinity Live and good food and this event happening in Philadelphia, PA, is the perfect excuse to eat and drink all day long this Saturday.

Xfinity Live is hosting the Philadelphia Street Food Festival this weekend and it’s going to be a huge event. This is the first-ever Philly Street Food festival and it’s coming to one of the best bars in Philadelphia.

There’s an entire list of details for the food festival on Xfinity’s website and this seriously looks like it’s going to be a massive thing that will start to become an annual event for the city of Philly.

If you decide to make your way out to the food truck festival, it’s going to feature all of Philadelphia’s best food trucks and vendors with all food items priced at $5 or under. Such a good deal! There are going to be over 20 vendors making their way out to the festival.

Tickets are on sale online now through Xfinity’s website which with the purchase of your ticket you’ll get access to the food trucks, 1st drink for free, access to their cheese fry fountain bar, live entertainment, access to all bars, axe throwing, crazy eating challenges, and even free hard seltzer sampling.

Talk about a jam-packed day. Of course, the normal perks of Xfinity Live will be able to be accessed like the bull, silent disco, karaoke, and everything else that makes this place one of my favorite establishments on planet earth.

Xfinity Live is my Disney World, I swear. If you want in on all the fun of the first-ever Philadelphia Street Food Festival, you can get all of the details on their website now!

