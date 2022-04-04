This Bacon Food Truck Festival In New Egypt, NJ Is A Must See

Sorry in advance to the non-meat eaters, but this food truck festival that’s happening later this month is for all the bacon lovers out there.

Laurita Winery in New Egypt, NJ is having a food truck festival called BaconFest 2022 that they’re advertising. During the second to last weekend of this month, all I’m going to be thinking about is bacon.

So many well-known food trucks and restaurants are making their way to this event like House of Cupcakes, Tacoholics, and JD’s House of Bacon. There are other trucks listed on Laurita Winery’s website that are making me hungry just looking at them.

Based on the information I found on a Facebook ad, this isn’t any normal food truck event. There’s so much going on between the different foods and wines, to all of the live music happening.

There’s already a schedule posted about the live music acts that you can expect to happen both days during the weekend.

Saturday, April 23 is featuring the bands' Jersey Surecats, (performing 11 am - 2 pm) Pennington Station Band (performing 2:30 - 5:30 pm), and Vinyl Countdown (performing 6 - 9 pm).

For Sunday's schedule, April 24, there’s a completely different lineup of bands to expect to see. Starting the day off from 11 am - 2:30 pm, Nikki Briar & the Sweet Briar Band will hit the stage and followed by The Surge from 3 - 7 pm.

There’s also so much to do for kids like face painting, fire pits, and fireworks. Plus, everyone under 21 is free.

Tickets are available online on Laurita Winery’s website and are selling for $12, but if you buy them at the venue you’ll spend $14. The winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd., New Egypt, NJ.