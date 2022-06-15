Teachers FREE at School’s Out Food Truck Party at Winery in New Egypt, NJ
Who's ready for the end of the school year? I know teachers are. Lol. It's almost here and Laurita Winery is throwing a party.
The popular winery in New Egypt is hosting a School's Out Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 25th from 11am - 9pm and Sunday, June 26th from 11am - 7pm. Go have some fun.
All teachers get free admission. Yup, you heard me right. Laurita knows how hard you all work. Grab your teacher friends and go celebrate a successful school year.
For everyone else you can save money by buying your tickets in advance, online. Tickets are only $12 online, $14 at the door. Click HERE for tickets.
You get a free souvenir wine glass with admission.
Everyone is welcome...20 years old and under get in free. All children must be supervised. The teachers aren't there to watch your kids. They've done it all year. Lol.
There will be a face painter for the kids from 1pm - 4pm Saturday and Sunday, fire pits, and FIREWORKS on Saturday night at dusk.
Here are the food trucks lined up for the festival:
Rolling Pita, Dags Dippers, Twisted Steaks, Empanada Beast, Cold Stone, Reds Snack Shack, Five Sisters Food Co, Playa Bowls, and Mexi-Boys.
There will be live music all weekend too. The bands are Saturday are American Beauty, Junkyard Dawgs, and Fast Forward 80s.
Sunday's bands are 80s Undercover, Nikki Briar and the Sweet Briar Band.
Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Road, New Egypt. Free parking is available.
Take a free vineyard tour while you're there.
Have fun and happy summer vacation.
