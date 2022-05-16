Save the dates and get ready to have some fun. Announced on Instagram, the 43rd annual St. Gregory the Great Family Carnival will be June 20th - 25th on the church grounds in Hamilton Township.

It's back in its usual spot this year after being postponed until August last year due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area and ongoing restrictions. It was canceled all together in 2020, although the church still held its Super 50/50 Raffle Drawing.

The church website says there will be something for everyone with two fireworks nights, games, prizes, rides, food, vendors nightly entertainment, a Super 50/50 and lots more. It's always a ton of fun.

The hours will be Monday - Friday 6pm - 11pm and Saturday Noon - 11pm. There will be free parking and no admission fee.

Everyone loves the St. Greg's Carnival. It's a well known local tradition and has been embraced by the community for years. It's a place to gather with your friends and neighbors and make fun memories. I would always get excited when I'd see the carnival sign go up across Nottingham Way. The St. Greg's carnival meant the end of school was near. A well deserved break for kids...and parents.

I have great memories of the fireworks nights over the years. My husband's cousin lived in a townhouse in Foxmoor, a housing development close to St. Greg's, and we had the perfect view of the fireworks when we sat on her back patio sipping on cocktails. Lol. My daughter went to the carnival last year with her friends and they had the time of their lives. I'm sure they'll go again this year.

The crowd each year is always around 100,000 people. Wow. If you'd like to be a sponsor, click here for information.

St. Gregory the Great is located at 4620 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square.

