If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate America's 250th, you're invited to eat and drink your way through Hamilton Township through the month of July. Sounds fun to me. I bet you and your friends would love this too.

Founding Flavors of Hamilton will celebrate America's 250

This unique township-supported culinary event is called, "Founding Flavors of Hamilton." Think of it like a food crawl through many of the township's food and beverage businesses. The goal is to bring history to life.

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Hamilton Township played a big part in the founding of this great nation, so it's only fitting to celebrate in a big way. Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin is excited about the Township-wide event. “As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, this initiative is a unique opportunity to showcase our local businesses while bringing our rich history to life. We hope our community will share in the excitement as we join together at our local restaurants over the course of July to make this a truly memorable celebration.”

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There are over 30 Hamilton Township food and beverage businesses participating in "Founding Flavors of Hamilton." Each establishment will offer its own experience to celebrate America's 250th. Some may offer a patriotic menu, others may have trivia nights, while some will have themed activities.

Here are the local businesses participating:

Sweets, treats, and cafes

Carella's Chocolates & Gifts (Nottingham Way)

Carvel (19 Sunnybrae Blvd.)

Cookie Head (Sloan Ave.)

Cookie Head via Facebook Cookie Head via Facebook

Eet Gud Bakery (Hamilton Ave.)

Frutta Bowl (Crosswicks Hamilton Square Rd)

Jersey Girl Café (Route 33)

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KK Sweets (Quakerbridge Road)

Lilla Vanilla Bakery (Nottingham Way)

P23 Café (Route 33)

Rollitos Ice Cream (Whitehorse Mercerville Road)

Bagels & Quick Bites

Bagel Bazaar (Route 33)

Bagel Bazaar via Facebook Bagel Bazaar via Facebook

Caesar's Bagel & Deli (Flock Road)

Hamilton Bagel & Grill

Restaurants and Dining

Bill's Olde Tavern (Nottingham Way)

Blend (Route 33)

Divine Pizza (Arena Drive)

El Toro del Fuego (Arena Drive)

Gaetano's Cheesesteaks (Route 33)

Killarney's Publick House (Whitehorse Mercerville Road)

Nonna Sal Pizza (Route 33)

Old Yardville Inn (Yardville-Allentown Road)

Opa Greek Restaurant (Crosswicks Hamilton Square Road)

Pizzeria Uno (Sloan Avenue)

Qdoba Mexican Eats (White Horse Avenue)

Spigola Restaurant and Bar (Crosswicks Hamilton Square Road)

The Nottingham Tavern (Mercer Street)

Fun treats and experiences

Bent Iron Brewery (Extonville Road)

DiversiTEA Matters, LLC

Grocery Outlet of Hamilton (Whitehorse Mercerville Road)

Sky Zone Hamilton (Quakerbridge Plaza)

It's the perfect time to discover Hamilton Township's food and beverage businesses. For more information, click here. Don't miss out on this festive event.