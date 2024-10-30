A drastic change is coming to New Jersey’s news industry. The state’s largest newspaper just announced plans to cease print operations.

The announcement was shared on the brand’s website — NJ.com — just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The statement confirmed that The Star Lddger will cease publishing a print newspaper and they will also close their production facility located in Montville.

It will all end in early February 2025, they say.

The move isn’t particularly surprising, but they say it was made due to rising costs, decreasing circulation and reduced demand for print.

Dwindling Newspaper Sales Echo Through Economy Getty Images loading...

As part of the move, the company’s ownership Advance Local says they will also cease printing the daily publication of The Trenton Times and the South Jersey Times. All those brands will remain available online to subscribers, they say.

Their weekly newspaper —Hunterdon County Democrat — will also cease operations.

The final daily editions of the papers will be published on February 2, 2025. The Hunterdon County Democrat will print its final edition on January 30, 2025.

The company’s president said the cost-cutting move will allow them to reallocate resources and strengthen their newsroom.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step into the digital future of journalism in New Jersey,” Steve Alessi, the President of NJ Advance Media, said on Wednesday.

You can view more about their plan here.

In spite of an ever-evolving media landscape, it is a good time to share the reminder that all content from Townsquare Media (94.5 PST and our sister stations like NJ1015.com and WOBM.com) always have been and will be free for consumers. You can get the latest info from the communities we serve on our website and station apps.