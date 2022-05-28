Yes, The Starbucks App is Down Across Philly & Central Jersey

If you’re looking for a coffee fix in Central Jersey or Philly today, you won’t be able to order ahead on the popular Starbucks app.

Users across the country have been reporting issues with the app since about 6 am Saturday morning (May 28).

The issues appear to be continuing with reports still surging on the website DownDetector.com, which tracks reports of digital outages like this. This is true at least as of 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Of course many users have taken to Twitter to ask for an update, and Starbucks says they’re aware of the issues. They reminded customers that their stores and drivers thrus are still open.

So it’s no surprise that we’ve seen an increase in foot traffic waiting in Starbucks lines in Center City Philadelphia today.

Customers who typically pay ahead on the mobile app have been forced to wait in like like it’s 2016 all over again!

There is no ETA on when the app will be fixed. However, if you’re looking to hit up a Dunkin’ for the first time, we’ve got a guide to our favorites in Mercer County below: