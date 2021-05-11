Starbucks New Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino is Boardwalk in a Cup

Starbucks has done it again. The coffee giant has perfectly defined a season with the introduction of its new summer beverage: Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino.

Get our free mobile app

My mouth is already watering. This new Frappuccino feels like 'boardwalk in a cup'. It reportedly even has funnel cake pieces plopped on top of the whipped cream! This could be the most summer-y drink ever concocted.

According to Popsugar.com, Starbucks' Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino is a coffee-based funnel cake-flavored beverage featuring layers of strawberry puree and whipped cream and topped with crunchy, sugar-coated funnel cake pieces dusted with powdered sugar.

It definitely sounds like there's either a sugar rush or cavity coming on, but both might be well worth it for a sip of this kind of happiness while daydreaming of (or, heck, STROLLING) your favorite Jersey shore boardwalk.

SOURCES: Starbucks/Instagram; Popsugar.com

The Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino is available at your local Starbucks starting today (May 11), but only for a limited time. Because, just like summer, there's only so much of a good thing.

But, Popsugar also wants to remind you of a handful of secret Starbucks summer menu offerings: The Fuzzy Peach Refresher, the cold foam-topped Pink-a-Colada, and the sweet Honey Bee Cold Brew.

KEEP READING: South Jersey Boardwalks & Promenades We Love

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past