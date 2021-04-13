White Claw Releasing New Hard Seltzer With Higher Alcohol Volume

Have you ever complained about a weak drink? You've probably assumed that it has no alcohol or complained that it tastes like water. Or maybe you have said that you wish White Claws were a little stronger. It seems like the White Claw gods have listened and are granting your wish.

According to Delish, White Claw is trying to make sure you have a good buzz very fast after drinking at least one White Claw. It was shared that the brand will be releasing 16-ounce cans that will contain a solid 8% alcohol volume. If you've never had a drink that strong just know those hit different than regular drinks. You will start to feel a buzz very fast. The original White Claws only have a 5% alcohol volume but honestly, that is not a low percentage either.

The new high alcohol volume line will be called White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge, according to Delish. They know what they are doing because they timed it perfectly. The announcement comes just months before the long-awaited summer months. Hopefully,

the White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge is released soon. Delish did not share the release date on the new drinks.

The White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge will be out in two different flavors, Blood Orange and Cranberry.

Delish also made it known that White Claw Hard Seltzer will have a third variety pack called VARIETY PACK FLAVOR COLLECTION NO. 3. This pack will include mango, strawberry, blackberry, and pineapple. That's even more summer vibes right there for you.

I’m definitely looking forward to trying the new White Claws with high alcohol volume.