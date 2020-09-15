Starbucks Jack Skellington Frappuccino is Perfect For Spooky Season

As a Starbucks lover, Fall and Winter are my favorite time to sip on some coffee. I mean, don't get me wrong, I love coffee ALL year. But the flavors Starbucks rolls out for the cold weather are my absolute favorite.

I found a secret menu item that's perfect for this time of year. You know how Illinois has a month where it can't decide if it's still summer or the start of fall? It's the perfect time for a fall tasting frappuccino. Plus it'll get you in the mood for spooky season.

It's the Jack Skellington Frappuccino from the Starbucks secret menu. Look how drool-worthy it looks -

So like I said, it's a frappuccino, but it's filled with Fall flavors like pumpkin spice and chai. Then the mocha drizzle helps make it spooky (and delicious).

According to Delish -

The best way to order it, as suggested by the creators, is by saying, “single shot [of espresso], chai [syrup], Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, whipped cream and java chips, with mocha drizzle inside the cup.”

You can always order ahead of time on the app if ordering something that specific isn't your jam. Happy sipping!

