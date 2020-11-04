Starbucks to Close 100 More Locations

Recently, Starbucks announced a plan to close 400 stores in the United States next year. Now, the coffee giant is bumping that number up by 100.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, I'm over here like, 'We need MORE Starbucks stores in South Jersey!'

I'm a Starbucks junkie. I have been every since I got introduced to it more than 20 years ago. I personally love that when I'm in a major city, there's a Starbucks on every corner. And, when I'm visiting a town I'm not totally familiar with, seeing Starbucks is a sign of life to me.

But, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson Starbucks customer trends have shifted amid the pandemic, with suburban Starbucks stores becoming busier than metro areas, reports Delish.com. There's also been an increase in the number of drive-thru orders, and less foot traffic inside Starbucks locations, and less of a customer presence in the early morning hours.

When You Can Get a Starbucks Holiday Latte in a Red Cup This Season

I definitely feel Kevin when it comes to the drive-thru lines. They're OUT OF CONTROL at every Starbucks that has one. So, when I can, I try to hit up a good, old fashioned NON-drive-thru location, and order online through the Starbucks app when I can to speed up the process.

In case you're wondering where I stop in South Jersey, rest stop Starbucks don't usually have a drive-thru, and neither does the location at Gloucester Twp. Premium Outlets in Blackwood.

It's such a bougie, dramatic, basic-girl thing to say, but Starbucks closing feels like a sign of end times.

Meanwhile, the coffee chain just announced November 6th as the return of its red cups for the holidays, which I live for.

We don't yet know which, if any, South Jersey Starbucks locations could be affected by the company's downsizing, but we'll keep you posted.

SOURCES: Delish.com

More from SoJO 104.9