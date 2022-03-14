We are all thinking about our taxes right about now. According to a recent study by Wallet Hub, tax rates in New Jersey are the top 10 highest in the country. If you really want to have your mind blown get a load of this…we pay three times more taxes than some other states. Three times! We found a list of what every state is paying so you can compare.

The average American household pays $10,000 in federal income tax each year but as we all know all too well, where you live in New Jersey drastically changes the amount of local taxes you have to pay each year.

The recent data says New Jersey pays about 12.84 percent which is one of the highest rates in the country and about 19% higher than the average. Here is how much every state pays in taxes. You can see where New Jersey falls in comparison to other states. Just make sure you are curled up in a tight little ball in the fetal position before you read it.

This year's tax filing deadline is April 18. You can read about it in more depth from Wallet Hub here. If I may just say one thing, I realize our taxes are bananas but we do have spectacular education as well as perfect proximity to everything we could ever want...NYC (the greatest city in the world is our neighbor), the Jersey Shore is the stuff summers are made of, and we can hit the mountains and go skiing with one short drive. I think we have it all and yes, you get what you pay for.

Here is how New Jersey property taxes compared to other places in 2021.

