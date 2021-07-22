Are New Jersey Residents Getting a Fourth $2500 Stimulus Check on July 30?
There has been a lot of chatter recently about a fourth stimulus check worth $2,500 coming our way.
Listen to Matt Ryan weekday afternoons on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app.
It's easy to be confused with talk of the Child Tax Credit on the State and National levels.
It gets even more complicated when you see this on social media.
At first glance, it looks legit, right?
DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK!
Trust me, I learned the hard way. Instead of getting more information, I got this:
I should've known better.
Here's what we do know. There is not a fourth stimulus check for any amount of money scheduled in the near future.
There are a lot of people who do want another check, however. As a matter of fact, there's a petition calling for a $2,000 stimulus...EVERY MONTH. As of this writing, it has nearly three million signatures.
A woman named Stephanie Bonan started the campaign and wrote on change.org:
I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis. Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table.
To recap, shockingly, there was a post on social media spreading misinformation. Shocking, I know.
We all know there are lots of trolls and bots spewing lies on Facebook and other platforms, but to joke about stimulus money that many families really need is pretty low.