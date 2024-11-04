It's the worst when a store you know and love shuts down without warning.

Stop & Shop has officially closed 32 stores in the Northeast, according to USA Today, including several local stores.

The stores that were shut down were called "underperforming."

There was some warning, although, some customers of closed locations were shocked.

The grocery chain announced back in July that it would be closing almost three dozen stores to try and pave the way for future growth.

The closures, which were to happen on a rolling basis, were to be completed by Saturday, November 2nd.

In a statement earlier this year, Stop & Shop President, Gordon Reid, said it was a tough decision. "Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers, and communities."

He tried to reassure customers that the choice to close certain stores was made after carefully reviewing the stores' sales stats.

Stop & Shop will still keep over 350 locations open in five states.

I'm always concerned for the employees affected by closures, but, the company said it has offered its employees transfers to other Stop & Shop locations.

After these closures, Stop & Shop will continue to serve customers with 47 stores in New Jersey, 91.

Here are the Stop & Shop locations that have permanently closed:

Edison: 1083 Inman Ave. and 1049 Route 1 South

Howell: 4861 Route 9

Phillipsburg: 1278 Route 22

Piscataway: 581 Stelton Rd.

Carlstadt: 625 Paterson Ave.

Franklin Township: 1221 Route 27

Ringwood: 130 Skyline Dr.

Point Pleasant Beach: 505 Richmond Ave.

Jackson: 2275 West County Line Rd.

The Pennington location on Denow Road is still open.

For more information, click here.

