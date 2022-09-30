If you’re from NJ or Philly and love Stranger Things, there’s a pop-up event that’s waiting for you! It was just announced that in time for the Halloween season, Philadelphia, PA is hosting a Stranger Things pop-up event located at Uptown Beer Garden during the entirety of the spooky season.

This bar has completely revamped its entire look and has brought Philly to the Upside Down to get in the Halloween mood for 2022. Stranger Things has taken the world by storm ever since it was released on Netflix and even more so after the most recent season. Houses everywhere are decorated with lifesize Vecna statues, dolls modeled after the Stranger Things kids, and more Hawkins memorabilia.

I would go out on a limb and say this is probably THE most popular theme for Halloween 2022. Uptown Beer Garden has really gone all out for this Stranger Things event in the city.

They decorated the 18,000 square foot space to enjoy when the sun goes down with plenty of easter eggs to explore from the show. “Look for Max levitating high above the SEPTA station, Demogorgons, Demodogs Vecna guarding City Hall, and, of course, all the victims,” says @wooder_ice via Instagram.

From the alphabet light strips to a real-life Surfer Boy Pizza van, Uptown Beer Garden has killed this project and it’s a must-visit this Halloween season. You’ll also be able to try some of their Stranger Things-inspired cocktails that are only available for a limited time.

Uptown Upside Down is now open at 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA, Monday through Thursday, from 4:00 pm to Midnight, Friday from 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, Saturday, from 11:00 am to 2:00 am, and Sunday, from 11:00 am to Midnight.

Here's Where To Get Smooth, Rich Gelato in the NJ/Philadelphia Area Got a sweet tooth for sweet, smooth gelato? Check this out! Try not to lick your screen...!