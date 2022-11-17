Uptown Beer Garden in Philadelphia is back at it again with a new, holiday-themed experience for 2022.

If you’re looking for a restaurant with fun decorations and a themed menu to get you into the holiday spirit, look no further. I have seen so many pictures of this bar floating around and let me tell you, it looks like the ultimate winter wonderland.

I’m not totally sure if it’s just me that keeps tabs on themed bars in the area, but if you’ve been on Instagram and saw the bar in Philadelphia that was completely decked out in Stranger Things decorations for October, this is the same place, so you know they know what they’re doing when it comes to a theme!

Uptown Beer Garden has been getting the name for being the “Grinch Bar” because apparently it’s not decked out in all grinch and holiday decorations. If you’re 21+ and love this time of year, you have to go check this out, it’s perfect for your Instagram.

If you look at the entire setup, there are a ton of Grinch-themed menu items and decorations, so if you’re a Grinch fan this is a must-see. There’s a huge LED sign with the outline of his face, Whoville cartoons, the Grinch’s sleigh, and even cups with his face and hands on them!

If you’re from the area or not, this is a must-see this holiday season, so get there before it starts to get super cold because this seems to be mostly outdoors.

Uptown Beer Garden is located at 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA, 19102. Their hours can be found on their website, here. Happy Holidays and Merry “Grinchmas”!

