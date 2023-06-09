Here’s Why You Should Rethink Your Summer BBQs in Philadelphia

Planning on packing your summer with barbeques every weekend? You may want to rethink that if you live in Philadelphia.

A list was just released by bid on equipment of the top cities for BBQ lovers and Philadelphia may not have landed where you would’ve thought. One of the best parts about summer is gathering all of your friends and family together to have a cookout and enjoy the summer weather.

Summer is without a doubt the season for grilling burgers, hot dogs, ribs, and more to impress your friends on a weekend together. Although that’s ideal for a lot of cities, apparently, it’s not ideal for people living in Philadelphia. When looking at the cities that are the most barbecue obsessed, it makes sense!

When you think of the top 3 cities, you automatically think of the amazing barbecue that is being made and sold in just about every restaurant. The top 3 cities are Tampa in Florida, Kansas City in Missouri, and number 1 on this list for being the most BBQ-obsessed in Atlanta, Georgia.

I’m sure throughout Philly there are places to go where you can find some amazing barbecue, but apparently, with all of the other amazing food we have available in Philadelphia, barbeque just doesn’t make the cut. On the list of the most BBQ-obsessed cities, Philly came in at number 48 out of 50.

I’m kind of shocked about this! Maybe an old-fashioned barbeque dinner isn’t the way to impress your friends in Philly. Apparently, we need to just stick to Crabfries and cheesesteaks!

