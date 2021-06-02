Summer Block Party Weekends in June at Peddler’s Village

Get ready for lots of fun this summer in Peddler's Village. First up is a brand new event, a month-long Summer Block Party, according to a Peddler's Village press release.

Every weekend in June, Peddler's Village will be packed with fun...plenty of food and drink specials, food trucks, family friendly activities, live entertainment, and so much more.

Cool off and dine in one (or more) of the incredible Peddler's Village restaurants and eateries, shop at the chic boutiques and specialty shops (they'll be open until 8pm on Saturdays), play arcade games, and take a spin on the beautiful antique carousel at Giggleberry Fair.

Every Sunday, go out and see Mummers string bands, including, Jersey, Aqua, Ferko, and Uptown. Trust me, it won't take long for you to be dancing along. The Mummers are a blast.

Make sure to check out the Summer Block Party schedule because each weekend is unique. Some weekends will feature carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a charity dunk tank, bubble magician, axe throwing, and a cartoonist. Doesn't this all sound great? Don't miss it.

All five Peddler's Village neighborhoods (the Courtyard, Merchants Row, Village Green, Upper Village Green, Wagon House Shops) will be taking part in the Block Party. Click here to see where the activities are taking place.

The month-long Summer Block Party is happening rain or shine. Admission and parking is free.

Oh, and Peddler's Village is also having an exciting, new contest on Facebook to kick off the Summer Block Party fun. Click here to check out all the details and get your first clue. You could win a $20 Peddler's Village gift card and a tote bag filled with fun stuff.

See you there.