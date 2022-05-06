Here is super fun outdoor event with something for everyone this summer!

The Medford Art Wine & Music Festival with a Wine n' Shine Car Show is coming to Medford, NJ!

The event, sponsored by ShopRite, will take place Sunday June 12, from 11am-4pm, located at N. Main St, Medford NJ.

Each 2nd Sunday in June, this family fun event is held, complete with tents featuring food and drinks, creative arts, creative arts and more. There will also be live music, tents featuring fine wine and beer from local wineries and breweries.

And if you enjoy fancy cars, there's also a car show! The Medford Lakes Corvette Club will occupy South Main Street for the Wine n' Shine portion of the event.

It should be a great turn out this. Yet another outdoor, in-person event to enjoy after so many had to be put on ice the last couple of years. According to the event Facebook page, over 10k people are "interested" and over 450 people are going.

If you're interested in participating in the event, for being a food truck, wine, or craft vendor, or becoming a sponsor, you better hurry! Registration closes on May 15. You can sign up HERE. All spots for performers have already been filled.

A event page doesn't specify an entry fee, but a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Medford Arts Center.

Another one of many outdoor festivals this year. if you'll be in the area, you should definitely add this to your list of events to check out with the whole family!

