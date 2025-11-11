Did you know that at least 1 in 8 people in our area suffer from food insecurity? Of course, we've all seen the headlines about how the hunger crisis has been amplified by the government shutdown affecting SNAP benefits for millions of Americans.

At Townsquare Media, we're committed to helping those in our community because we believe that nobody in our area should have to go hungry. We've made a list of five easy ways for you to help those in our community right now.

1. Check Out For Hunger with Wegman's

Our friends at Wegman's have made it super easy for you to support food banks in our area. Customers can round up or make a donation of any amount at the check out counter. All of the money donated (100% of it) goes to food banks right here in our area including the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and the Food Bank of South Jersey. That's super easy to consider during your next grocery shopping trip!

2. Consider Volunteering With Your Local Food Bank

Volunteers are a vital part of the mission at food banks across our area. No matter where you're located in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, there is probably a food bank in the area that needs our support. Tasks can include collecting and organizing donations to delivering food to those in need. You can click here to view a list of some of the area's largest food banks.

3. Consider Supporting Organizations Monthly

If you're able to make a recurring donation, many organizations are able to accept donations on a reoccurring basis to maximize your impact. Philabundance (Philadelphia's largest food bank) says that for just $25 you can help provide 50 meals to those in our area. Over the course of a year that would total to 600 meals. You can click here to learn more about Philabundance's efforts. You can also check out your local United Way Chapter for monthly donation options.

4. Consider Corporate Engagement

You can consider rallying your workplace to help support the efforts of feeding those in our community. The Food Bank of South Jersey has some tips posted here on their website. Contact your local food bank(s) to ask them how your organization can partner with them.

5. Host Your Own Food Drive

Whether you're joining with friends or family or a local organization, it's a great time to consider organizing a local food drive to help those in need in our community. You can click here to learn more on how to partner with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey to host your own food drive. It's a great way to engage your children and to teach them about the importance of helping our community as well.