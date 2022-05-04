A Surprising Sequel Was the Most-Watched Movie on Netflix Last Week

I continue to be somewhat obsessed with Netflix’s Top Tens website, where you can see the most popular films and shows on the streaming service ever, as well as the most popular titles on any given week. It also lets you view the most popular titles in every country on the planet where Netflix is offered, some of which are very surprising. You never know what weird stuff you’re going to find inexplicably popular in countries like Iceland or Peru. (This week: 47 Meters Down: Uncaged! It’s the #4 movie in Peru baby!)

The site is updated every Tuesday, and this week it reveals that the most watched movie on Netflix at the moment — by a wide margin — was 365 Days: This Day, a steamy erotic thriller from Poland that’s a sequel to 365 Days, which became a surprise hit on Netflix last spring. Subscribers just couldn’t get enough; they watched 77.9 million hours of 365 Days: This Day last week, which was almost as much as the other nine movies in the Netflix Top Ten combined. (The other nine films were watched a total of 79 million hours last week.)

With the sequel topping the charts, the original 365 Days jumped back into the top ten as well; it was #4 on the list with 10 million hours consumed. Here’s the full top ten list of the most-watched movies on Netflix last week:

The Most-Watched Movies on Netflix (April 25-May1) These are the most popular English-language movies on Netflix for the last week of April.

By the way, 77.9 million hours of 365 Days: This Day roughly equates to 3.24 million days, in case you’re wondering how that stacks up against the title.

There’s a lesson here: Never underestimate the power of nudity. That’s what people want to watch. Well, that and Shrek. People just love that ogre, even if that movie is now 21 years old.