After a Fire 2 Years Ago, This Sushi Spot in Marlton Announces Plans For Re-Opening!

If you're missing this sushi place in Marlton, have no fear! it looks like they're coming back soon!

But first, let's rewind to an unfortunate event about two years ago, when Sushi To Go in Marlton, located at 300 E Greentree Rd, was forced to close due to a fire that shut them down.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

You would have expected the sole reason for their temporary closing to be the pandemic - though that certainly couldn't have helped.

I was happy to see this update posted by Facebook community page "A View From Evesham" that they plan on reopening before the end of the year! Take a look at the pictures down below in the post:

According to the Sushi To Go Facebook page, they're excited to reopen! All they have to do is wait for a final inspection before they're cleared to re-open their doors. Take a look at the full post on their Facebook page HERE.

No word yet on an exact opening date, but locals are pretty hyped up about its coming back! Here are a couple of the comments:

"Yay I'm so excited!!!" said one Facebook user.

"Fingers crossed for you guys! We miss it!!" said another.

In the meantime, Sushi To Go has another location in Cherry Hill you can check out to, at 826 Haddonfield Rd. I can vouch for this one. They're good!

Are you excited for the return of the Marlton location? We'll let you know when it has a re-opening date!

9 Delicious Korean Restaurants to Visit in Central Jersey Pass the bibimbap and beef bulgogi! These spots look SO good....Lots of them in Edison NJ!