Fall is here, and fun events in the area are starting to be announced. You won't want to miss this one. Make plans now to bring your family to enjoy one of the biggest Spooky Szn local events of the year.

There's a big Trunk or Treat in Mercer County Park on October 23

The Mercer County Park Commission is hosting a festive Trunk or Treat in Mercer County Park. Start thinking about your costume and save the date. It's going to be on Friday night, October 23, from 5 PM - 7:30 PM. It's a free event. No registration is required. Just go and have fun.

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There will be fun activities for the kids, music, and vendors

The Trunk or Treat will take place on the Mercer County Park Festival Grounds, near the ice rink. You'll go from decorated trunk to trunk and collect your candy haul. Afterwards, stick around for festive activities for children, including pumpkin painting and games. There will also be hayrides, music, vendors to browse, and more.

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Trunk or Treat events are the new way to trick or treat

Trunk or Treat events have taken over in many towns as the preferred way to Trick or Treat in recent years, instead of going door to door, although some families still like to do both. It's a safe and fun way to show off your costume and load up on candy. My favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. What's yours?

Mercer County's Trunk or Treat is brought to you by the Mercer County Park Commission. Bring your family to the Mercer County Park Festival Grounds for all the fun on Friday evening, October 23, from 5 PM - 7:30 PM.

Mercer County Park Festival Grounds are located at 1638 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township, NJ.

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