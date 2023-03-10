If you had tickets to see SZA at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. earlier this month (like I did), you were surely disappointed when the show was postponed at basically the last minute.

However, in the past day, SZA has revealed that a new date for the SOS Tour show in Philadelphia, Pa. has been officially set.

If you’ll recall, the venue announced that the show was “postponed” on March 2. At the time, the venue did not say when the show would be rescheduled. SZA commented later that evening, saying it was a “logistical issue” that prevented the show.

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

“Phillyyyy I REALLY wanted to see you tonight but due to unforeseen logistical/ production issues we’re FORCED to reschedule,” @SZA tweeted just after 6 pm on March 2.

Since that night, fans have been wondering when SZA would reschedule her Philadelphia date? The ticketmaster.com website was randomly showing it wouldn't take place until 2025, which, of course, frustrated fans (like us).

Sza finally spoke out earlier this week about the plans for a rescheduled concert in Philadelphia, Pa. The superstar artist posted a photo on Instagram Thursday afternoon celebrating the success of the SOS Tour. She captioned it "Only 9 more shows left to go. Thank you so much. Tour #SOLDOUT."

As fans questioned the Philadelphia date in the comments, SZA replied Thursday evening. She wrote, "Philly the concert is gonna be THIS YEAR not 2025 lol the date is already settled I dunno why Ticketmaster sent that !"

Instagram Instagram loading...

So, there's the good news!

SZA will come to Philadelphia in 2023 for a concert. Unfortunately, however, we have not learned that date just yet.

We reached out to the Wells Fargo Center for further clarification, but have not heard back as of Saturday afternoon.

We'll let you know when we hear more about SZA's Philadelphia return.