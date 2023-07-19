Next time you go to Target you may notice the employees doing something they've never been allowed to do before.

According to CNN Business, it's wear shorts while they're working. Previously, only Target employees working outside were permitted to wear short, but now all 440,000 of them can, if they would like to.

The dress code adjustment is a welcome change, especially to those Target employees working in states where there is extreme heat lately, like New Jersey and Pennsylvania. If you think it's bad here, it's even worse in the South and the Southwest.

There are some guidelines with the new Target dress code. The shorts must be in good condition, meaning no holes, rips, or stains, I'm assuming. The shorts must also be a solid color (no prints or designs) and the shorts can't be too short.

Target also cares for its employees by giving those employees who are working in extreme heat lots of water breaks and rest time.

I'm so happy to hear this news. I know when I'm hot, I can't concentrate and am not productive. Target is smart to keep its employees comfortable so they can at their best.

