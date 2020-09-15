Taylor Swift hasn't appeared at the ACM Awards in five years, but on Wednesday night (Sept. 16), she'll take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville for the 55th annual show.

Swift will give a performance of her new song "Betty" during the ACMs' telecast. She's moved firmly into pop superstardom, but the harmonica-laced, piano-driven track from her Folklore album is being promoted to country radio (currently No. 40 on the Mediabase chart), and the Music City community seems more than happy to have her back for the big night.

Swift earned her first ACM Awards nomination back in 2007, for Top New Female Vocalist. She won that award in her second year nominated, 2008, when she was also up for Top Female Vocalist and Album of the Year. All told, Swift's earned nine trophies from the Academy of Country Music: Top New Female Vocalist, Album of the Year (one as the artist, one as a producer), Video of the Year, two Entertainer of the Year honors, the Jim Reeves International Award, a Crystal Milestone Award and a 50th Anniversary Milestone Award. Her most recent nomination came in 2019, for the music video for "Babe," a collaboration with Sugarland.

