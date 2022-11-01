It's the moment Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for. She's laid out her tour plans for 2023 and they include two stops in Philly and two stops in North Jersey.

Ya know how in her new song 'Bejeweled' she sings, 'when I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer'? We're counting on it.

Just weeks after dropping her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift has announced her 'The Eras Tour'.

Taylor hasn't toured since 2018, which means she's got four albums of new material she's never played live to Philly and Jersey fans.

Hopefully that all changes when she returns to the area in 2023. 'The Eras Tour' will make two stops in Philadelphia in May, and two stops in E. Rutherford later that same month. Here's what we know so far.

Taylor Swift: 'The Eras Tour'

May 12th and May 13th, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

May 26th and May 27th, Met Life Stadium, E. Rutherford, NJ

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Capitol One card holders gain access to tickets Nov. 15th at 2 p.m., and there's also a Verified Fan presale November 15th at 10 a.m., registration for that is going on now.

