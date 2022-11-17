It's been a tough week for Swifties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the country.

... And the hits keep on coming.

Ticketmaster just announced that they've canceled the "on-sale" date for the general public to get tickets to Taylor Swift's 'Era's Tour.'

Any remaining tickets were slated to go on sale at 10 am on Friday for the general public for all dates of the 'Era's Tour,' but at 3 pm on Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that had been canceled.

They cited "insufficient remaining ticket inventory" which would apparently not "meet that demand"

Over 3.5 million people pre-registered for Taylor’s Verified Fan, which marked the largest registration in history, with 2 million of those fans being put on the waiting list.

When tickets for verified fans went on sale Wednesday, Ticketmaster says their site saw unprecedented traffic.

Get our free mobile app

But Ticketmaster says that many verified fans were still able to purchase tickets for concerts across the country — including all three dates at Lincoln Financial Field and MetLife Stadium.

They estimate that over 2 million tickets were sold for Taylor’s shows on Nov. 15 – which they say was the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.



Taylor Swift has not commented on the news yet. But it's not clear what's next. Or if all tickets are truly sold out already?

Calls are pouring in now for Ticketmaster to do a better job in the future. And Ticketmaster acknowledged those difficulties:

"While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on," they said.

It's unclear if Ticketmaster has any tickets left to go on sale for the general public at a later day, but it doesn't seem likely.

However, you can win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly in 4 o'clock hour today (Thursday) on 94.5 PST.