TCNJ Ranked Fourth Best School In New Jersey

When it comes to colleges there is a ton of pride in who goes to the best school. We are sure that you take pride in the school that you once attended or are currently attending but is it really a high-ranked school? Does your school have good faculty resources and is your campus safe?

Wallet Hub recently reported that when it comes to colleges in the state of New Jersey, Princeton takes the top spot overall. But there is a college that is in the Mercer County area that takes the 4th spot in the Top 10 Colleges & Universities in New Jersey. That high ranking school is the College of New Jersey.

We learned from Wallet Hub that these are the Top 10 Colleges & Universities in New Jersey:

Princeton University Stevens Institute of Technology Rutgers University-New Brunswick College of New Jersey New Jersey Institute of Technology Rutgers University-Newark Rutgers University-Camden Ramapo College of New Jersey Seton Hall University Stockton University

It was mentioned on the Wallet Hub website that Universities and Colleges were compared across 30 key measures that were grouped into multiple categories. Some of the categories include Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, and Career Outcomes.

Nationwide The College of New Jersey takes the 125th spot overall and that is out of 500 colleges and universities. The only thing that many parents can probably get sketched out about is the Campus Safety ranking. According to Wallet Hub, the College of New Jersey ranked 930 when it comes to Campus Safety and that is out of 1009 campuses.